Antonoulla Ioannou (Loulla)

(from Limassol, Cyprus)

20.02.1932 – 12.07.2021

It is with great sadness we announce that the beloved

Antonoulla Ioannou sadly passed away peacefully on Monday 12th July, at the age of 89 years.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 69 years George, her daughters Andry and Mary, son John, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and extended family.

Antonoulla will be remembered for being a wonderfully kind, selfless and generous person to all and will be missed so very much. Rest in Peace Loulla. The Funeral will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, Wightman Rd on the 30th July at 9am, and will be buried at Edmonton Cemetary, at 11am.

The wake will be held at St. John the Baptist Church Hall.

Αντωνούλλα Ιωάννου (Λούλλα)

(από Λεμεσός, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η αγαπημένη μας Αντωνούλλα Ιωάννου (Λούλλα) απεβίωσε την Δευτέρα 12 Ιουλίου, σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω τον επί 69 χρόνια σύζυγο της Γιώργο, τις κόρες της Άντρι και Μαίρη, τον γιο της Γιάννη, εννέα εγγόνια, τρία δισεγγόνα και πολλούς συγγενείς. Την Αντωνούλλα θα την θυμόμαστε πάντα ως ένα υπέροχο, ευγενικό, ανιδιοτελές και γενναιόδωρο πλάσμα. Θα λείψει πάρα πολύ από όλους όσοι την γνώριζαν. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη Λούλλα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd στις 30 Ιουλίου, στις 9πμ, κα η ταφεί θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton στις 11πμ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή.

