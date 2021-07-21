Renos Andreou, General Manager of McDonald’s Cyprus sadly passed away on Wednesday July 21st 2021

He was born in Anglisides village of Larnaca District he attended St George Gymnasium in Larnaca and in 1976 he went to England for studies where he studied at the Matthew Bolton Technical College . However, he abandoned his studies and joined the restaurant sector of Birmingham.

In the meantime he got married and had two children.

In 1981 he opened his own restaurant in Coventry and soon got another one.

In 1992 he returned to Cyprus and four years later he founded Family Restaurants Andreou with his brother Michael, the company that in 1997 brought the McDonald’s to Cyprus after special permission that Michael secured.

Renos Andreou was a philanthropist and through the philanthropic Foundation of McDonalds he was offering to people in need.

He was a trustee of Ronald McDonald House Charities® Cyprus their first major project of RMHC Cyprus was the creation of a pediatric clinic for children with heart disease at the Archbishop Makarios III Hospital in Nicosia, which was officially inaugurated in October 2014. The pediatric clinic also is home to the Chapter’s Ronald McDonald Family Room®.

RMHC Cyprus’ second project will be the opening the first Ronald McDonald House® opposite Archbishop Makarios III Hospital, which is expected to be completed by 2021.

He was honest and passionate about his work.