From today (Monday July 19) adults that are double jabbed by the NHS will not need to self-isolate after visiting amber list countries.

This means you can travel to popular holiday destinations including Spain and Portugal without quarantining on return.

If you’re age 18 and over click here to find out more about how to #GrabAJab and book your vaccination: https://new.enfield.gov.uk/…/covid-19-vaccinations-in…/

#KeepEnfieldSafe