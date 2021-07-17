Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, has expressed hope that a Turkish provocative action which took place in the early hours of Friday will not be followed by others and has said that the United Nations and the EU have both been informed about what happened.

He was referring to an incident during which a Turkish vessel opened fire against a Port police coastguard which was conducting a routine patrol in the Kato Pyrgos Tylliria coast.

President Anastasiades was replying to journalists questions, on the sidelines of an event in Limassol.

Asked to comment on the provocative Turkish action, he said that “the EU has been briefed, the United Nations have been briefed and from what I understand it is an incident of provocation once more.” It is likely, he added, “that in view of the protective measures in place for the Turkish President they overdid it, let us hope the situation will not escalate.”

Replying to a question as to the measures decided on Friday by the Cabinet and whether they should be in place from today onward, he replied that “time should be given in order for the new measures to be able to be implemented. This was the only way.”