We are proud to announce that Autumn Gardens and Anastasia Lodge have been recognised in the 2021 GHP Social Care Awards.

Autumn Gardens has won the award of “Leading Provider of Elderly Nursing Care, 2021, London”, and Anastasia Lodge has won the award of “Best Person-Centred Specialist Care Provider, London”.

These awards commend those who demonstrate passion for the work that they do and great empathy towards the individuals they care for. During these challenging times it is imperative that those committed to delivering social care services ensure that they do so to an outstanding level and the Social Care Awards, hosted by Global Health & Pharma, rewards those who go that extra mile to help and protect our most vulnerable members of society.

“Our residents are like our family and this award reflects the dedication and commitment of our staff to provide the highest level of care for our community. Well done to all the team, a well deserved accolade!” Norma, Manager

Award winning homes!

Thank you to everyone who has supported our homes, residents and staff over the last year.

It is a fabulous achievement to be recognised as delivering award winning care in 2021!