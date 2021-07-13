We are constantly drawing closer to the final partition, the member of the Central Committee of AKEL Stavri Kalopsidiotou pointed out, speaking to ‘Astra’ radio station this morning, stressing that there is room for the assumption of initiatives. However, the passive inaction over the past 4 years has not created the preconditions for the resumption of the talks so we have arrived at this critical juncture of the final partition of Cyprus.

We cannot go on cultivating the illusion that the international community operates on the basis of specific principles, however, she added, it is a fact that the Greek Cypriot side has lost its credibility.

Even the Secretary General of the UN in the report he submitted recently refers to the fact that time was lost after Grans Montana and explicitly turns his attention to the two leaders, she noted.

Furthermore, Stavri Kalopsidiotou underlined that it is time for the President of the Republic to take specific and practical initiatives for the dialogue to resume which will give some small room for action which our side must take advantage of

Statements by Stavri Kalopsidiotou, member of the C.C. of AKEL and the Cyprus Problem Office of AKEL:

13th July 2021, ‘Astra’ radio station