“Walk-in” vaccination centres are operational as of today across Cyprus.

As has been announced, for the time being Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be administered.

The centres will operate in all districts and will be accommodated at vaccination centres which are already operating, with a view to serve citizens who wish to be vaccinated but have not arranged an appointment via the Vaccination Portal.

For the time being only people who are beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System (GeSY) will be able to be vaccinated at the “walk-in” centres. This may be extended in the future to cover people who are not beneficiaries.

The “walk-in” vaccination centres will accept people who will be vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and not the second one and a “first-come, first-served” policy will be followed.

The opening hours of these centres will be from 0800 until 1300 from Monday to Friday.

The “walk-in” centres will be accommodated at Latsia Health Centre in Nicosia, Linopetra Health Centre in Limassol, the vaccination centre at Larnaca port, Pafos General Hospital and Famagusta General Hospital.