The vaccination of hotel employees will send tourists a message of safety for Cyprus, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Saturday.

Hadjipantelas was speaking to the press during a visit at a hotel in Pafos where a mobile unit was carrying out vaccinations of the hotel’s employees.

He said that the government’s goal is to “deploy mobile vaccination units across Cyprus in order to give the opportunity to everyone, even people who are not able to go to vaccination centres, to be vaccinated.”

The Minister of Health said that the message the government wishes to convey is that it supports tourism and for tourists to know that hotels in Cyprus are shielded (against the coronavirus), that they are safe and that they will be able to go on holiday without any problems.

Replying to a question, he said that although Cyprus in the “red” category, he chooses to see the positive side of things and to showcase that instead of the negative one.

Hajdipantelas further said that already a campaign launched by the Ministry has had good outcomes as over 17,000 new vaccination appointments have been booked in the last few days, adding that this number is constantly increasing.

The Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Christina Yiannaki, who was accompanying the Minister referred to the huge effort undertaken by the Ministry and health professionals in general.

Today, she added, 66.5% of the population has been vaccinated (1st dose), noting that the goal is to reach 70% in two weeks.