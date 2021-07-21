Following a small number of positive COVID tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup.

This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.

We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build up. Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition.

We are glad to say the members of staff are not currently displaying any COVID symptoms. They are now in self-isolation at home.

We are now making alternative arrangements in line with the Premier League protocols to continue our preparations for the new season.

We hope everyone understands this difficult situation which is beyond anyone’s control.