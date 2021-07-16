NEW YORK – The victims of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus were remembered again this year by PSEKA (International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus Struggle), with a memorial prayer and the annual commemoration event, held at the community of St. Nicholas in Flushing on July 11.In their remarks on the 47th anniversary of the tragic events of 1974, the consequences of which still continue on in Cyprus to this day, the speakers focused on the need to preserve the historical memory, in conjunction with the need to intensify efforts for a just solution to the Cyprus problem…