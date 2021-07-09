NEW YORK – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis called on Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the UN Ambassador of the United States, to take action against Turkey’s illegal re-opening of Varosha, a suburb of the city of Famagusta in Turkish-occupied territory on Cyprus.

“The Republic of Turkey’s antagonistic and illegal reopening of Varosha in Cyprus is in blatant violation of international law,” he said. “We must implore the U.S. government and international authorities to put an end to this Turkish aggression and tyranny on Cyprus. I proudly join my colleagues and neighbors in calling on U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield to take immediate action and also call on the Turkish government to comply with UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 which call for the return of the city of Varosha to its inhabitants under UN supervision,” he continued.

Tannousis said that, “as the son of Cypriot refugees, I’m keenly aware of this issue and it affects me personally. My parents were forced to flee their homes because of an illegal invasion and occupation perpetrated by the Turkish military, and after decades of continued abuse, they are still oppressing the Cypriot people. I will continue to be vocal in my condemnation of the illegal and immoral actions of the Turkish government until they are held responsible for the injustice they continue to inflict on Cypriots.”