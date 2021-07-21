WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, today commemorated 47 years since Turkey illegally invaded Cyprus.

“Forty-seven years ago, Greek Cypriots were forced from their homes, and religious and cultural sites were damaged and destroyed during the illegal Turkish invasion. Nearly five decades later, many still have not been able to return home.



“More than 40,000 soldiers remain on the island, an unacceptable occupation that has oppressed the Cypriot people since 1974. As we continue working toward a stable and reunified Cyprus, I am deeply disturbed by Turkey’s unilateral reopening of Varosha beach in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“A Cyprus in which Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live together in peace, security, and prosperity benefits the United States, the entire Eastern Mediterranean, and most of all Cypriots themselves, who deserve to live free from any Turkish military oppression.”