An upward trend in COVID cases in Cyprus continues. On Thursday the authorities announced 1,152 cases and 181 hospitalizations while the positivity rate now stands at 1.71%.

No deaths were reported today and the number since the pandemic broke out is 383. Total cases in Cyprus rose to 88,457.

The cases were detected from a total of 67,205 tests (rapid and PCR).

From the 383 reported so far, 256 are male (67%) and 127 female (33%) and the median age is 77,2 years.

From the 181 patients in hospitals, 48 are in serious condition of whom 18 are intubated, one is in the ICU and 29 in ACU. Limassol General Hospital is treating a total of 56 patients, the biggest number island-wide.

From the 67,205 tests, 9,903 were PCR and 57,302 rapid and the cases were detected as follows:

81 from 675 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing process, 5 from 3,201 tests at the airports, 291 from 5,521 tests done on private initiative, 36 from 350 tests done at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, one from 156 tests done following GP referrals or testing at the public clinics, 60 from 1,927 tests done at private labs or pharmacies and

678 from 55,375 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing of the population.

The positivity rate based on the cases detected from rapid tests stands at 0.87% in Nicosia from 20,842 tests, at 1.83 % in Limassol from 12,864 tests, at 1.56% in Larnaka from 7,887 tests, at 0.96% in Paphos from 6,360 tests and at 1.25% in Famagusta from 5,598 tests.

Three cases were found in nursing homes in Limassol and 5 cases in the Army.