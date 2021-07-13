We are relieved and grateful to God to announce that following two Covid-19 tests, on both the 12th and 13th of July, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas is now negative. Following approval from the NHS, and according to the relevant guidelines, His Eminence will return to His Archpastoral responsibilities in the forthcoming days.

We would like to convey and express His Eminence’s wholehearted appreciation and Paternal blessings, following your many wishes, messages and outpouring of love for our Archbishop’s health and wellbeing.

This truly fills us with great joy and reassurance with regards to our future cooperation and the building up of Christ’s body together, with the guidance and blessing of His Eminence our Archbishop.

From the Office of the Chancellor