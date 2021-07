The Report of the UN Secretary-General on his mission of good offices in Cyprus circulated on Tuesday as an official document of the UN Security Council number S/2021/635.

The Security Council is expected to convene on 29 July to adopt the resolution for the renewal of UNFICYP`s mandate which ends 31st July.

The full text of the report can be found here .

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third.