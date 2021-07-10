UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, has urged the parties to engage constructively in the continuing consultations so that meaningful talks aiming to solve the Cyprus problem can again resume, stressing that the UN Security Council has made clear in numerous resolutions over nearly fifty years that there is only one sovereign state on the island of Cyprus.

Moreover, Guterres reiterated, in his good offices mission report, an unofficial copy of which was handed over on Friday to the UN Security Council members, his concern over developments in the fenced-off area of Famagusta (Varosha).

At the same time, he noted “the realities on the island”, and that the parties have expressed to him “the importance of finding a practicable framework within which genuine political equality would manifest as shared effective participation in the political and economic life of the island.”

Guterres reiterated his determination to continue to assist the parties in reaching a comprehensive settlement within a foreseeable horizon, so as to bring lasting security and well-being to all Cypriots, to the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots, that deserve to live in peace and prosperity together in the exercise of their equal inherent rights. “Therefore, I urge the parties to engage constructively in the continuing consultations so that meaningful talks can again resume,” he underlined.



Referring to the issue of Varosha, Guterres said that during the reporting period, there were repeated instances where Turkish Cypriot and Turkish officials publicly stated their intention to develop Varosha in such a way that would, in their view, strengthen the economy in the north, including through attracting tourism.

“These statements and developments on the ground triggered objections from Greek Cypriots who stressed that ongoing activities in Varosha violate relevant Security Council resolutions, including 550 (1984) and 789 (1992), as well as the 9 October 2020 Security Council presidential statement on the issue,” he added. Furthermore, he noted that developments on the ground continued to be observed in the fenced-off town of Varosha.

Guterres said that the coming months could prove to be decisive for the future of the Cyprus peace process, with possible repercussions on the island as well as around the Eastern Mediterranean region.

“While international actors need to be ready to fully play their part, I first look to Cyprus: to the leaders, to truly act in the best interests of their people and to explain clearly what is at stake to their constituents; and to all in Cyprus to assume responsibility for their future, from the leaders of the political parties, to the economic actors, to society at large,” he noted.

However, he added, “the guarantor powers also have to be ready to support the efforts to bring this long-standing dispute to a conclusion, to the benefit of all Cypriots. Interested parties need to recognize that, without decisive action now, continuing dynamics in and around Cyprus could render future efforts to reach a mutually agreeable settlement to the Cyprus issue unattainable.”



The report focuses on developments from 19 December 2020 to 18 June 2021, providing an update on the activities carried out by the UNSG`s mission of good offices under the leadership of my Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar. It also includes an update on the consultations conducted by senior United Nations official Jane Holl Lute on my behalf and on the informal 5+1 meeting that took place in Geneva, Switzerland, under my auspices from 27 to 29 April 2021.



Guterres said that four year after the process in Crans-Montana the issues have become more complicated. “While it remains to be seen whether common ground can be reached to resume negotiations for a lasting settlement in Cyprus, it should be recalled that the future of the process remains in the hands of the parties, especially the two Cypriot leaders,” he noted.

He noted that the two sides positions remain far apart, stressing that “as we endeavour to support the sides in seeking common ground, the parties’ display of flexibility, political will, and a clear-eyed view of the best interests of the Cypriots will be of paramount importance.”



“I continue to monitor developments in and around Cyprus closely. I call on the leaders to address matters of concern between them in an open and constructive manner, especially while consultations continue in order to find common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start,” he added.

He emphasized again on the need “to avoid actions on the island, including in Varosha, that could complicate chances for finding common ground between the parties or could trigger tensions.”

“I reiterate my concern over developments in the fenced-off area of the town and recall that the position of the United Nations remains unchanged. I further recall the Council’s Presidential Statement of 9 October 2020 and the relevant Security Council resolutions related to Varosha, notably resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992), and the importance of adhering fully to those resolutions,” he said.

He stressed that natural resources around the island should benefit both communities and constitute a strong incentive for the parties to find a mutually acceptable and durable solution in Cyprus and to engender deeper regional cooperation and welcomed “the lessening of tensions and the positive steps taken towards dialogue in the region, including between guarantor powers Greece and Turkey, on issues that divide them.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.



UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.