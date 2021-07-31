Amy Winehouse is being remembered in a new exhibition featuring previously unseen images of the star who died 10 years ago.

Photographer Phil Griffin was one of Amy’s closest collaborators. His friendship with the singer began in 2006 during the recording of her legendary Back to Black album.

Amy in The Light features re-imagined photos of the late singer-songwriter taken by Griffin during that time that have, until now, not been shown before.

The exhibition opened on Monday 26 July at London’s Brownsword Hepworth gallery and is available to view online.

Friday (23 July) marked 10 years since Amy, best known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, died of alcohol poisoning at her home in Camden, north London, at the age of 27.

Across her celebrated career, she won several prestigious awards, including a number of Grammys, a Brit, a Mobo and three Ivor Novellos.

Amy was immortalised with a life-size bronze statue – complete with her trademark beehive hairdo – in Camden on what would have been her 31st birthday in 2014.

For further information on the exhibition, visit www.brownswordhepworth.co.uk