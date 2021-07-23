The EU is guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Varosha, and insists that they must be fully respected, including Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992), Nabila Massrali, European Commission and EU External Action Service Spokesperson said on Thursday, invited to comment on the latest developments after the Turkish Cypriot leader`s announcements on Varosha and the reaction on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, the EU, its member states and the UNSC.

She said that at the level of the Council of the member states the Political and Security Committee held a meeting this morning on the issue of Varosha.

She recalled that the EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said that the EU is monitoring the ongoing UN Security Council consultations on Cyprus and will decide on the next steps. The EU will wait for the UNSC position before any further action, she said.

The EU High Representative remains in regular contact with the EU member states on the issue of Varosha, including Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

The EU heads of state and government have set very specific conditions for rapprochement with Turkey in all recent European Councils, she said, adding that it is up to the heads of state and government to decide.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.