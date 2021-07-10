EKA virtual event to commemorate 1974 black anniversaries

The Union of Cypriots in Britain (EKA) invites our community to remember the 47th Anniversary of the tragic events of the 15th and 20th July 1974, with an online event to be held on Thursday 15th July 2021 at 4pm.

Main speaker: Maria Papalazarou Frangou (Journalist)

