UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he is “deeply concerned” at Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement on the partial reopening of the abandoned suburb of Varosha, saying it ran contrary to UN Security Council resolutionsDeeply concerned by President Erdogan’s announcement on partial reopening of Varosha. This runs contrary to UN Security Council resolutions & risks undermining the Cyprus Settlement process. We are discussing this urgently with Security Council members,” Raab tweeted on Tuesday.

Turkish Cypriot authorities announced on Tuesday a partial reopening of an abandoned town for potential resettlement, drawing a strong rebuke from the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus of orchestrating a land-grab by stealth.

[Reuters]