We’ve all had a great teacher. They show a real interest in who we are, listen to our thoughts, inspire us to learn and encourage us to achieve our best, no matter what our goals are. The influence of a good teacher lasts a lifetime.

The charity’s mission is to raise the profile of the teaching profession, highlight the positive impact teachers and school leaders have in our society – with pupils, parents and the wider community, and show teachers how much they are valued. We do this through the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards and the Thank a Teacher Campaign.

UK Cypriots Andrew Kyprianou and Faik Kordemir, are listed



Andrew Kyprianou was given the Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Coventry, West Midlands

He is an innovative teacher and tireless worker who demonstrates commitment to ensuring that every pupil feels valued and has the opportunity to achieve their best possible grade. To give his students as much experience as possible, Andrew has developed personal relationships with the Design and Technology Association, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the University of Warwick.

On top of this, companies like Jaguar Land Rover, the National Grid and Triumph Motorcycles have presented to pupils in past thanks to Andrew. Andrew sets high standards and supports those around him to drive the school. His can-do attitude and cool head are assets to the school which would be a poorer place without him.

Faik Kordemir, was given a highly commended award for Head Teacher of the year in a primary school Holden Clough Community Primary School, Manchester, Greater Manchester

After graduating from the Turkish Teachers’ College in 1991, and completing a master’s degree in special education at Manchester University, he went on to teach in England in 1993 and was later promoted to headteacher at his primary school. 420 children attend Holden Clough Community Primary School,