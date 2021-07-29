A UK Cypriot who went to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS) group has admitted sharing beheading videos.

Stefan Aristidou, 27, entered guilty pleas to four terrorism offences at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced in September.

BBC research reveals he is the 14th person convicted of terror charges out of hundreds who returned from Syria after joining jihadist groups.

The research shows only 3% of returnees have been convicted of such offences.

Aristidou, from Enfield in north London, travelled to Syria in April 2015 with Kolsoma Begum, whom he had married shortly before.

The pair were reported missing by concerned family members.

Aristidou, who is of Cypriot origin, is a convert to Islam.

The couple spent time living in Raqqa – then the “capital” of Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate – and had a baby while living in Syria.

Turkish sentences

They were later arrested crossing into Turkey in April 2017.

Both were convicted in a Turkish court in October 2018 of being part of IS.

IS militants hold up black jihadist banners in Raqqa on 30 June 2014

They were each sentenced to more than six years in prison, although Kolsoma Begum was convicted in her absence having already been returned to the UK with their child.

Aristidou was deported in February this year and arrested on arrival at Heathrow airport.

He had a phone with him which had not been used since before his arrest in Turkey in April 2017.

It contained text exchanges with his wife, ending with him saying he was “giving self into Kuffar” – or non-Muslims.

The four offences Aristidou has now admitted were committed in 2014 before he went to Syria, when he had sent other people IS videos depicting public executions and beheadings.

He pleaded not guilty to three similar offences and prosecutors will ask for these charges to be left to lie on file.