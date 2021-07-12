Yet, it can be revealed that Sweet Caroline would have gone completely unheard during the Three Lions’ matches at Wembley but for a light-bulb moment from the stadium’s DJ, Tony Perry.

Every song played at Euro 2020 games requires the approval of tournament organisers and the 1969 Karaoke classic was not on the list originally agreed with Mr Perry when the competition began.

But after experiencing the atmosphere generated by crowds attending England’s group matches, the London DJ, 34, felt something was missing from his set that would get the whole of Wembley singing along.

So he sought approval to introduce Sweet Caroline ahead of the team’s historic last-16 win over Germany, something that was duly granted.