Jelly and custard dessert / Γλυκό με ζελέ και κρέμα

This is my cool and refreshing fridge dessert – jelly, biscuits and Cypriot style custard, decorated with toasted almond slivers – perfect during the hot weather!

The recipe below is for a small pudding, so double the ingredients if making a large one. You can add rosewater or mastic gum to the custard.

Ingredients:

1 jelly, made according to the packet instructions

Plain tea biscuits (square or rectangular), as many you need for one layer

For homemade Cypriot custard:

1/2 litre full fat milk

50g (2oz) caster sugar

25g (1oz) cornflour

2 egg yolks

Rosewater or mastic gum (optional)

For decoration:

Ground cinnamon

Roast almonds or pistachio slivers

Method:

Make the jelly first, place it in a glass dish (20×16½ cm or 8×6½ inch) and refrigerate for a few hours.

Reserve ½ cup of the milk, heat the rest until almost boiling and remove from the heat.

Mix the cornflour into the reserved cold milk and whisk in the sugar and egg yolks.

Pour slowly into the hot milk whilst stirring, place back on a low heat and stir continuously until the custard has thickened.

Cool the custard before you pour it over the jelly, mixing a couple of times. Cover it with cling film to stop a skin forming.

Layer biscuits on top of the jelly.

Spoon the custard over the biscuits and sprinkle on top with cinnamon and almonds. When cold, cover with cling film and place in the fridge.

