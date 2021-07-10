Mahalepi / Μαχαλεπί

Mahalepi is a refreshing Cypriot dessert often enjoyed in the summer months whilst sitting outside in the jasmine-scented breeze.

The jelly-like pudding is made with just water and Νησιαστέ / Maize powdered starch, but cornflour is fine to use. Usually no sugar is added when making the pudding, but it can be sprinkled on top when served with rose cordial (Triantafillo) and ice water, and even some Τριαντάφυλλο παγωτό / rose cordial ice-cream!

My grandmother and mother often made Mahalepi for us in the summer time to keep us cool, and I remember when the village ice-cream man would pass by our house every afternoon on his old battered bicycle, they would give us few pennies and a bowl for the ice-cream – those were the good old days!

Mahalepi can also be made with milk, topped with chopped nuts or glyka (fruit preserved in syrup) – this is known as Lebanese Mahalepi.

Ingredients:

To each cup of water you add one tablespoon of cornflour.

6 cups water

6 tablespoons cornflour / Νησιαστέ

For serving:

Rose cordial

Sugar

Iced water

Rosewater ice-cream, optional

Method:

Place 5 cups of water in a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Dissolve the cornflour in the remaining cup of water and add it to the boiling water on a low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until it thickens like custard.

Pour into 6 bowls (wet them first) or glasses, half filling them – they should be about 2cm thick. Set aside to cool and refrigerate for at least an hour.

To keep the Mahalepi fresh for longer, remove each one from its bowl, place in a plastic container covered with cold water, and close with the lid.

To serve, cut into cubes, add a tablespoon of rose cordial, iced water, and sprinkle with as much sugar as you like. I also like to serve Mahalepi with trantafillo / rose ice cream and decorate with pink rose petals.