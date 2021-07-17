Whole sea bream cooked en papillote

This dish is really easy to cook and looks impressive when guests open the parcels at the table.

With dense, juicy, white flesh, sea bream / τσιπούρα are usually sold whole. With a meaty texture, a clean taste and a delicate flavour, they’re a good choice.

Ingredients:

4 whole medium sea bream, gutted and cleaned

2 lemons, juiced

4 fresh bay leaves

2 lemons, thinly sliced

8 whole garlic cloves

Sprigs of thyme, oregano and rosemary

200ml Cypriot or Greek white wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4-6 tbsp olive oil

Method:

Heat the oven to 180C / gas mark 4.

Tear 4 large sheets of baking paper and fold each in half – each piece should be big enough to fit a whole fish into. Season the fish inside and out with salt and pepper.

Lay some lemon slices inside the belly of each fish, followed by bay leaves and sprig of herbs.

Put 2-3 slices of lemon and a sprig of herbs over the top of the fish, add 2 garlic cloves, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice and season again with salt and pepper.

Place a fish in the centre of each piece of folded baking paper, then fold up the sides a little to catch the wine.

Divide the white wine over each fish, then scrunch the baking paper together to seal like a rough parcel.

Place the parcels on a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes.

Serve each guest a sealed parcel, allowing them to break open the paper themselves at the table, releasing the steam and cooking smells into the air.