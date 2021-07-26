HADLEY WOOD PRE-SCHOOL AND PLAYGROUP

Hadley Wood Pre-school and Playgroup (HWPP) is a small thriving Ofsted registered Nursery nestled in the heart of the Hadley Wood Community surrounded by glorious woodland and open spaces. Situated in a tranquil location, HWPP prides itself on being quite simply unique.

We welcome children aged between 2-5 years into our inclusive setting, where they will find a host of activities and resources to feed their imagination and stimulate their curiosity as they learn through play. We follow the Early Years Foundation Stage Curriculum (EYFS) together with Development Matters encompassing the 7 areas of learning which is taught in a nurturing environment by exceptionally qualified and experienced staff (DBS certified, and Paediatric First Aid trained), all of whom are mothers themselves. Children are taught many skills alongside the curriculum, in particular emphasis is placed upon moral values, learning to respect and understand each other and promoting positive well-being whilst achieving their maximum learning potential.

As teachers, we lead by example the supervisor is UK Cypriot Angie Roberts and provide positive role models through which the children will learn to foster good relationships with their peers and adults built on mutual respect and dignity. We are proud of our diverse community, and we actively promote this through the celebration of different faiths and cultures with our children and their families – a learning experience in itself.

Emphasis is pivoted upon building strong relationships between parents and staff in order to build a cohesive structure where we work together to understand each and every child and what makes them unique, one of the four guiding principles of the EYFS. We recognise the fundamental role parents play as the primary educators of their children and endeavour to promote sustained shared thinking, through many channels but primarily through dialogue between home and pre-school. As a result, each child will feel empowered to make confident choices to reach their full potential and ensure a positive contribution to society.

We have two cohorts, ‘Caterpillars’ with children aged 2-3 years and ‘Butterflies’ with children aged 3-4 years. We particularly maintain high staff ratios to ensure each child receives individual attention geared around their interests and their needs. Each child is designated a ‘Key Person’ to ensure transition is as seamless as possible and who will oversee your child’s learning programme, assess, evaluate and plan appropriately for your child’s next steps. The emphasis will be placed on meeting specific milestones whilst also challenging your child to extend their learning.

We are privileged to have access to an abundance of outdoor learning on our doorstep, and use every available opportunity come rain or shine to lead our little explorers outside to learn with nature as well as keep fit and healthy – an area we place very highly on our agenda. As a member and award winner of Healthy Early Years London, we actively embrace the evidence that adopting a healthy lifestyle from the onset determines a precedent that children will sustain as they grow and develop into adulthood.

Ultimately, we feel that our small community lends to a very warm and caring environment where children are encouraged to become life-long learners inducing independent thinking and above all a ‘Can Do’ attitude in whichever task they put their minds too.

For further information, or if you would like to request a prospectus or organise a visit please contact:

Angie Roberts

(Supervisor)

Hadley Wood Pre-school and Playgroup

Hadley Wood

1-7 Crescent East

London

EN4 0EL

Tel: 0208 449 6089

Mob: 07974 388550

Email: [email protected]/[email protected]