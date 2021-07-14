Cyprus authorities on Tuesday reported two deaths and 1,081 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 86,185. The positivity rate stands at 1.72% while 159 people are in hospitals, 41 of whom in serious condition. The total deaths since the pandemic broke out increased to 382.

The new cases were detected from a total of 62,898 tests (rapid and PCR).



The deceased are an 86-year-old man who died at Larnaca General Hospital and a 77-year-old man who died in the Intensive Care Unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.



The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 382, of which 256 men (67%), and 126 women (33%). The average age of those who died from the disease is 77.3 years.

From the 41 patients in serious condition, 18 are intubated, one is in an ICU and 22 in an ACU.



The 1,081 cases were detected as follows: 77 from 610 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 11 from 2,175 tests at the airports, 216 from 4,229 tests done on private initiative, 9 from 195 tests done at the Microbiological labs of General Hospitals, 5 from 380 tests done following GP referrals or testing at the public clinics, 96 from 2,472 rapid tests at private labs or pharmacies and 667 from 52,837 rapid tests in the framework of mass testing of the population.

The positivity rate based on the cases detected from rapid tests stands at 1.19% in Nicosia, at 1.80% in Limassol, at 1.06% in Larnaka, at 0.93% in Paphos and at 1.19% in Famagusta.