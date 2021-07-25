Cyprus Health Ministry has announced that two COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, while 727 new COVID-19 cases were traced (positivity rate 1%). The patients who died are a 76 -year-old man and a 83 -year-old woman, who both died in Limassol General Hospital.

The number of patients who have died since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus is now 403,of whom 266 are men (66%) and 137 women (34%). Their median age is 77.3 years.

The total number of confirmed cases increased to 97,718. Also, 276 patients are being treated in hospital, 71 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 88.8% of the patients who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

A total of 73,053 test were carried out on Sunday using the PCR method (7,011) and antigen rapid tests (66,042 ).

The Ministry announced that 32 of the 71 patients whose condition is critical are intubated in an Intensive Treatment Unit, while 37 are treated in an Increased Care Unit.

The 727 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: One case out of 56 samples taken while tracing the contacts of already confirmed cases, 9 cases out of 4.300 samples taken among passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 107 cases out of 2.594 samples tested on private initiative, 7 cases out of 52 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 32 cases out of 967 antigen rapid tests done in private labs and pharmacies, 571 cases out of 65.075 antigen rapids tests.