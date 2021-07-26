An athlete who is a member of Cyprus’ Tokyo Olympic Games team and her coach have tested positive with Covid-19 after competing in her event.

Road cyclist Andri Christoforou and her coch both tested positive.

This was confirmed by head of the Cyprus delegation in Tokyo , Andreas Theophylactou, who also said the two were not staying at the athletes’ village.

Cyprus takes part in the Olympics, held from July 23 to August 8 in Japan, with 15 athletes. Nine are men and six are women out of a total of six sports.

Theophylactou also told Cyprus News Agency that they are concerned with the fact that cases are recorded within the Olympics village as well.

On Monday, reports from Japan said sixteen more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for Covid-19, including athletes from overseas.

This brings the total since the beginning of this month to 148, games organizers.