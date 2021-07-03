Turkish Cypriot parties convey messages of friendship and struggle for a solution and reunification of Cyprus at the 23rd AKEL Congress

2nd July 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The representatives of the Turkish Cypriot political parties present at and addressing the 23rd Congress of AKEL conveyed messages of friendship and struggle for the solution of the Cyprus problem and reunification of Cyprus and our people.

The General Secretary of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Erdogan Sorakin, the President of the United Cyprus Party (BKP) Izzet Izcan, the General Secretary of the New Cyprus Party (YKP) Murat Kanatli, the President of the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) Cemal Ozyigit and the General Secretary of the Left Movement (SOL HAREKET) Abdullah Korkmazhan addressed the Congress.

In their greetings, the Turkish Cypriot political leaders praised AKEL’s contribution to the struggles of our people for democracy and prosperity, for a solution and the reunification of Cyprus on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation. They expressed their concern about the rise of nationalism and racism in both communities, stressing the responsibility of the democratic-progressive forces to curb and combat such phenomena that are dangerous for peace on our island.