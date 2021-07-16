A Turkish vessel opened fire against a Port police coastguard which was conducting a routine patrol in the Kato Pyrgos Tylliria coast.

According to Police, around 03:30 am local time, a three-member boat of the Port and Maritime Police, during routine patrol for undocumented migrants from Turkey, came across a Turkish coast guard which was located at a distance of 11 nautical miles from Kato Pyrgos Tylliria port.

In order to avoid the Turkish coastguard, the Cypriot vessel headed towards the fishing shelter at Kato Pyrgos Tylliria.

However, the Turkish coastguard fired four warning shots against the Cypriot vessel before leaving the area.

CNA