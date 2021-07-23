Turkey has intensified its provocative behavior in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone and in occupied Famagusta and this stance hinders the creation of the right conditions for the resumption of Cyprus talks, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

In a speech Thursday evening during an event organized by the occupied municipality of Keryneia, which was delivered by Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, the President said that the Turkish Cypriot leadership totally identifies with Turkey`s policy and with its statements are beyond the agreed basis for solution while it puts forward the two-state solution. The President said that all these make the resumption of talks very difficult as there is no common ground.

Anastasiades reassured that our side will make its utmost for a peaceful future for all Cypriots, focusing on the UN Resolutions on Cyprus and using its strategic partnerships, the country`s geopolitical location and the fact that is an EU member state, in order to carry on the struggle that will yield results.

He also said that the refugees` will and determination to return to their homes is the beacon that guides our efforts for a reunited homeland.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.