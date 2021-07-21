Cyprus Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, and a delegation of the Panhellenic Committee of Parents and Relatives of Undeclared Prisoners and Missing Persons underlined on Tuesday the urgent need to take immediate measures and initiatives, both within and outside Cyprus, with a view to create conditions for Turkey`s cooperation and contribution to efforts to solve the issue of missing persons in Cyprus.

Both Photiou and the head of the Committee, Maria Kalbourtzi, expressed their disappointment because the international community and powerful countries allow Turkey to perpetuate, by raising obstacles, this problem, which causes so much pain and suffering, for so many decades, to hundreds of families.

The delegation of the Committee is in Cyprus with other relatives of Greek missing persons and people who lost their lives during the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 to attend events organized to denounce the coup d` etat and the Turkish invasion in 1974.

According to a press release during the meeting the two sides reviewed the problems and the challenges they are faced with in efforts to address the missing persons issue.

Both sides acknowledged that problems which constitute an obstacle to efforts to achieve progress are due to the lack of sincere and substantive cooperation by Turkey, which occupies 37% of Cyprus` territory since 1974.

Moreover it was stressed that the UN and the EU role and contribution could be decisive in achieving progress.

Since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.



A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974. So far, the remains of 722 Greek Cypriots and 284 Turkish Cypriots were returned to their families. Since the beginning of the year, until May 2021, the remains of 12 individuals were identified and remains belonging to 6 people were exhumed in various excavations.