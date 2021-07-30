An exciting new era is about to begin at The Hive London and we’re looking forward to sharing our plans for the all-new Bees Academy set up very soon – so stay tuned for that!

To get the ball rolling, we’re holding trials for the under-19 age group and we’re looking forward to bringing through the next generation of Bees so we can continue our historic reputation for producing excellent young footballers.

The trials are set to take place on Wednesday 11th August at 10am here at The Hive London, with Head of Football, Dean Brennan, First Team Head Coach, Harry Kewell and the entire backroom staff in attendance.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for young players to showcase their talent and follow in the footsteps of the several academy graduates who have gone on to make numerous senior appearances in Barnet FC’s First Team.

Bookings for the trials will be taken online only and cost £30.00 for the session, so make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to potentially become the next academy graduate that plays in front of the Bee Army.

Think you’ve got what it takes?

The trial will be run over a 2 hour period on an Astro surface and all trialists are advised to wear moulded boots/astroturf trainers only (no studs) and to bring plenty of fluids.