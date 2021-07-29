TfL warns customers of potential disruption due to planned RMT strike

Strike action planned by RMT will affect whole Tube network if it goes ahead

“It is extremely disappointing that the RMT has decided to announce strike action. I urge them to withdraw this action and to return to discussions with us to avoid this unnecessary disruption to Londoners going about their daily lives ”

Richard Jones

Head of Network Operations for London Underground

Action comes despite guarantees of no job losses

Customers should check before they travel and leave more time to complete journeys

Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers that planned strike action by the RMT union on four days from Tuesday 3 August until Friday 6 August will cause severe disruption across the Tube network if it goes ahead. The action would mean that all Tube lines would run a significantly reduced service at some times and would not run at others, and that customers should complete their journeys by 13:00 on Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 August. Further information will be available ahead of, and during, the strike at tfl.gov.uk/tube-strike.

London Underground has made changes to driver rosters to preserve a regular Tube service. London Underground and its trade unions have been in extensive consultation over these changes for several months, and agreement has been reached with the other recognised unions. London Underground has also met with the RMT with conciliation service ACAS several times.

Night Tube drivers have now been offered the opportunity to join the full-time driver pool on a permanent basis, with Night Tube duties spread across all drivers. A number of drivers wished to stay part-time and they have been able to do so, with some of them moving to part-time positions during the day service to help balance their work and personal lives. No driver has lost their job as a result of these changes, or will do, nor has any driver been forced to take duties that they do not want to do.

Richard Jones, Head of Network Operations for London Underground, said:

‘The changes to how we roster our drivers to continue to provide a regular Tube service and create more flexibility for our staff have not resulted in any job losses.

‘Our drivers have been vital in keeping the Tube running during the pandemic, ensuring that key workers could move around the city during the lockdowns and helping fuel London’s recovery in more recent weeks. This new arrangement means that all drivers have been given the opportunity for full-time work and long-term job certainty, while Londoners can continue to rely on the regularity of Tube services.

‘These changes will allow us to operate both day-to-day Tube services and Night Tube more efficiently. It is extremely disappointing that the RMT has decided to announce strike action. I urge them to withdraw this action and to return to discussions with us to avoid this unnecessary disruption to Londoners going about their daily lives.’

If the RMT goes ahead with their action, there will be two strikes next week, with the first starting at 12:00 (noon) on Tuesday 3 August and running until 11:59 on Wednesday 4 August and the second at 12:00 on Thursday 5 August running until 11:59 on Friday 6 August. It is likely that the timing of these strikes will mean a changing picture on each of the days, with morning service likely to be closer to normal on Tuesday and Thursday while the evening service will be more comprehensive on Wednesday and Friday.

London Underground is also dealing with short-term, short-notice absences caused by Covid-related self-isolation and so more detailed travel advice will be made available as soon as possible next week. More information about travel options during this action will be made available early next week on the TfL website, real-time information channels, Journey Planner and on TfL Go. Customers who need to travel should ensure that they check journeys before leaving home, and that they leave more time to complete those journeys given the levels of likely disruption.

There is also a vital planned closure from Wednesday 4 August to Thursday 12 August on the Circle and District lines for essential track replacement work. More information on that closure can be found here: tfl.gov.uk/circle-district.

TfL travel ambassadors will be out across the network to help customers complete their journeys and find alternatives. London’s high-frequency bus services will continue to run as normal, as will London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and London Trams.