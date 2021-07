Tokyo Olympic games kick off on Friday and the opening ceremony is set to take place at 2000 local time (1400 Cyprus time) a year later than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyprus` team will enter the Olympic stadium after Guinea-Bissau, based on the japanese alphabet. Track olympic athlete Milan Trajkovic and skeet olympic athlete Andri Eleftheriou will carry the Cyprus flag. Cyprus team includes 15 athletes.