Tickets are now on Sale for New Salamis, Emirates FA Cup match with Kensington & Ealing Borough on Friday August 6th 2021 19.45pm at Haringey Borough Stadium, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Tickets are £8.00 with Under 12s Free with a paying adult.

You can purchase your tickets in person from the New Salamis Club House, 68 Myddleton Road, N22 8NW for more details telephone 07956 152844

Come along and support the boys. A large crowd is expected.