Cyprus Citizen`s Commissioner, Panayiotis Sentonas, announced on Friday that 13 private companies and public sector organisations offer incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The majority of the incentives concern people aged 18-30 years old.



Information about the incentives are posted on the website www.besafe.gov.cy as well as on the relevant PIO website (www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus).



Sentonas said that during the previous days private companies and public sector organisations showed interest to give incentives with a view to promote vaccination, in the framework of their corporate social responsibility.



He added that towards this end the website www.besafe.gov.cy was created on which all information has been posted as regards the incentives so that those interested can be informed about them. Moreover, he said that this is also posted on the relevant PIO website (www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus).



Sentonas said that the interest of these companies and organisations reinforces the government’s effort to increase vaccination coverage among young people, who protect themselves and contribute to the increase of immunity in the community by being vaccinated.



He noted that those interested can view the incentives following the links on the websites and are able in this way to find out how they can get them.



Sentonas said that the majority of the incentives concern ages 18-30 years old, while some of the organisations have determined a different age range which is not over 30 years old.



Replying to a question Sentonas said that with only one exception of a company that determines when the vaccination must have taken place, in all other cases young people are entitled to the incentives irrelevant of when they were vaccinated.