Hands, face, buried

We all need something to look forward to. Some respite, anything. Happier days. Playwright Samuel Beckett’s description of his play Happy Days (Riverside Studios) is interesting, “In this play you have the combination of the strange and the practical, the mysterious and the factual. This is the crux of both the comedy and the tragedy of it.” It is in two acts and features Winnie, “a woman of about fifty”, buried to her waist in a mound of earth and during Act II up to her neck in it so to speak. Something akin to what we used to do at the seaside as children. Her husband Willie, “a man of about sixty,” is her henpecked husband. Together they are quite a couple and he plays stooge to her loquacious witticisms, a woman who can talk for England…and she does. She the comedy, he the taciturn tragedy. She reminisces about all sorts, but this being Beckett, sentimentality is put to one side though she is allowed a regular refrain of “Oh this is a happy day.”

The play deals with the every day, how we pass our time, how we muddle through life and our hopes and dreams that are for the most part unfulfilled. And yes because Winnie is restricted and confined, it is a metaphor for our recent lives. Not that Beckett had prescient powers foretelling a pandemic but his understanding of the human condition is profound. Trevor Nunn has a profound understanding of Beckett’s work and his production simmers with underlying emotion but on the surface the attention to detail is painful to watch yet utterly riveting with moments of uncomfortable hilarity. Lisa Dwan gives us a Winnie, an rustic and truculent Irish woman as though born of the Burren soil, with whom we sympathise but never pity and her delight at investigating everything around and about her is childlike and infectious. Her facial expressions, as with many of Beckett’s characters represent the tears of a clown and the joy of a Pierrot. She is Estragon, Vladimir and Krapp in her own domain.

Winnie’s terrain is in theory shared by spouse Willie (Simon Wolfe) but he says very little preferring to grunt his way through life playing second fiddle in word and deed. Tim Mitchell’s lighting design provides a glorious transformation from sparkling daylight to the gloom that sees Winnie entombed during Act II, statuesque yet still resolute. The lyrics from the Keane song Everybody’s Changing include “You say, you wander your own land, But when I think about it, I don’t see how you can…But Everybody’s Changing, and I don’t feel the same.” Winnie and Willie’s struggle and ours too.

Another man struggling to make sense of life now is the mouthpiece of hands, face, space. Unfortunately he had his own version which saw him using his hands inappropriately with one stuck firmly on Ms Coladangelo’s posterior, using the lips on his face to get close to the lips of his senior aide and then using his personal space to invade hers. All that on 6 May while thousands of separated families were suffering by following the rules.

Getting caught in flagrante delicto in that way gives even more credence to the prime minister’s opinion of Matt Hancock as “hopeless” but also, according to cannonball Cummings, as being “f*****g useless” too. When the story broke in the Sun newspaper most people thought he didn’t have a toe to stand on, maybe he was standing on Gina’s to keep afloat, Boris Johnson declared the matter closed once Mr Hancock had come clean in breaking the rules. You know your time is up when even the Queen describes you as a “poor man” in she did in a meeting with Mr Johnson. The most amusing moment of the weekend regarding Hancock’s cock up came during Radio 4’s Any Questions. Chair Chris Mason asked the Tory party panellist Robert Jenrick – not a wise choice in terms of his previous history but then Priti Patel would have been worse but far more entertaining – “Final question from me. What do you have to do to get sacked from this Government?” Cue audience erupting into laughter. This offstage saga is simply scintillating. Amazon Prime are now in the queue with Netflix bidding for the rights with a working title of Sherka, Moutsouna, Filia.