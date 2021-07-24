We welcome the statement by the President of the UNSC

The UNSC should insist on its implementation and demand that Turkey complies with the content of the relevant Resolutions

Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson, Giorgos Koukoumas

24 July 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

AKEL welcomes yesterday’s statement by the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Varosha and the clear condemnation of the recent announcements by Erdogan and Tatar. Of course what is imperative is for the UN Security Council to insist firmly on its implementation and to demand that the occupying power Turkey complies with the content of the relevant Resolutions.

At the same time, we point out that the UN Security Council – as well as almost the entire international community that took a stand against the Turkish announcements – highlight the need for a solution of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework. The solution of the Cyprus problem, the liberation and reunification of our homeland is the only way a future of peace and security for our people and future generations can be guaranteed.