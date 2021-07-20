The Cypriot Golf Society held their first event in over over 18 monthson the 02/07/21 at Durham

Park Golf Club.

In honour and as a thank you to long-standing and founder members, it was decided by the committee to appoint Honorary Captains for each event this year, 2021.

And today’s Captain was the much loved and respected, Stephano Stephanides . Also known as The Sheriff and Nice One, Stephano is one of the original members of the society that was founded in 1990.

56 golfers , 49 members and 6 guests competed on a fantastic golf course in beautiful weather.

Everyone was excited to be back playing golf and socialising with friends after the difficult past 18 months.

The day started with lunch, following current guidelines, a bit of practice on the putting green and driving range, and then the competition began.

Stephano brought his son Luke as his guest,to enjoy the day together. L uke is an accomplished golfer playing off a 5 handicap.

Durham Park Golf Club is one of the society’s favourite local courses. The condition of the course and service from the staff were impeccable as always.

The golf was followed by an early dinner outdoors, a speech from the Honorary Captain Stephano, and prize giving.



The winner of the day with an excellent 40 points was George Pantelli .

Second place - Tony Timitheou with 39 points.

Third place - Pan Pantelli with 38 points. Pan also won the best gross score shooting an impressive 4 over par 76.

Best senior – Pacos Karantonis

Best team - Stathi Liasi, Sam Aristidou, Costas Sophocleous and John HadjiMichael with 104 points.

Nearest to the pin went to Tony Timitheou .

Best Guest went to the footballer, Andy Cole with 34 points.

Booby Prize went to Vange Evangelou with 15 points.

Additional prizes for the 2019 doubles winners went to Mario Savva and Michael Falekkos .

Captain Stephano said a few words, thanked all the previous committee members, past captains and members, and said that the society is one of the best and most successful in England.

A fantastic day was had by all in glorious weather on a beautiful course with a popular captain, and it was a fitting return to the society’s golf events.

Looking forward to the next one on 21/07/21 at Porters Park