The search for the borough’s best new and newly converted buildings is once again underway, with nominations now open for the Haringey Design Awards 2021.

This year will see the 6th Haringey Design Awards, which celebrate excellent design in developments across the borough – with accolades up for grabs in seven categories.

Previous winners include Alexandra Palace Theatre, Broadwaters Inclusive Learning Community and Blue House Yard.

The award categories for 2021 are:

Sustainable Building

Heritage

Inclusive Design

Placemaking

Excellent Homes

Best House

Better Building Standards

Nominations can be made by any Haringey resident and/or architect, developer, building contractor, other building industry professional or building owner/operator.

Entries will be considered by a panel of leading architects and development professionals from the borough, across London and beyond, with an awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in October.

Cllr John Bevan, Cabinet Member for Planning, Licensing and Housing Services, said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how important high-quality design and placemaking is. We’ve spent more time in our homes and local areas than ever before and need good quality design more than ever.

“The Haringey Design Awards recognise those who have achieved excellent design in our borough and to celebrate the contribution that this makes to our communities, businesses and environment.

“Whether it’s new homes, new public space or landscaping, if there’s new development which has caught your eye and you think deserves to be celebrated, please make a nomination.”

Nominations close on Friday 20 August 2021. For more information and to enter, visit https://www.haringey.gov.uk/design-awards