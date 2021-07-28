When audacity is overly excessive

Article by Andros Kyprianou, former General Secretary of AKEL

26 July 2021, ‘Haravgi’ newspaper

Turkey’s actions in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus and Famagusta are illegal, provocative, unacceptable and condemnable. To be sure, if Turkey proceeds to carry out its threats in Famagusta, it will have to a large extent buried any prospects for a solution of the Cyprus problem.

The Cypriot government is justifiably mobilising at an international level seeking to denounce Turkey’s illegal actions. The international community’s reactions so far have been satisfactory. Unfortunately, however, they cannot reverse the negative flow of developments.

Turkey was anticipating that reactions would intensify. It knows that the international community cannot accept its unacceptable demand for a two state solution. It is also well aware that time is working in its favour. If no moves are made by the Greek Cypriot side to remove any pretexts, Turkey will continue its course undisturbed and gradually fulfill its goal.

The Government is correctly calling for unity and unanimity to address the situation as it stands. To achieve this objective, there is a need for a synergy of approaches and tactics. Not only does this synergy not exist, but unfortunately it is evident that the Government is handling the whole issue in a superficial manner and focusing on managing public opinion in the Greek Cypriot community. Mr. Anastasiades’ statements about removing passports and closing checkpoints demonstrate this. Such actions will only further deepen the rift and make it easier for Turkey to achieve its goals. It will be enough for it to say to the international community “look, you see, the two communities cannot live together, so far that reason they should live separately”.

However, there is something else that is more important and must not be forgotten. At Crans Montana, as the UN Secretary-General, the Cypriot Foreign Minister and the Greek Cypriot chief negotiator A. Mavroyiannis have said, we came within an inch of a solution. Why a solution was not achieved is a big question. Mr. Anastasiades’ narrative of what actually happened there does not convince the UN, the European Union and the international community in general.

For more than two years after the collapse at Crans Montana, Mr. Anastasiades forgot about the solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation and flirted with the idea of a two state solution. This is precisely what his former close associates, the Archbishop, political leaders, numerous figures in Cypriot society and from the Turkish side say. Let’s accept that Turkey says this in order to serve its own agenda. Are all the others that said so all insane? Mr. Mavroyiannis said just a few days ago that “we, as the Greek Cypriot side, have lost our international credibility”.

Instead of realising his huge responsibility for the negative developments, Mr. Anastasiades is trying to disclaim everyone. In his latest interview he attempts to erase his regressions over the last eight and a half years. He presents himself as a super-patriot who only cares about his country and people. He forgets that there are many who know what he said and what he did.

For someone to behave like that, one needs to have a lot of nerve and audacity. It is a shame that the President of a state behaves like this. But history is objective. If Cyprus heads to partition, he will go down in history as the leader of partition.