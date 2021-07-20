T.Tsielepis on the Cyprus problem:

The policy pursued since Crans Montana has collapsed

20th July 2021, ‘Astra’ radio station

Turkey is proceeding by applying the method of step-by-step tactics as there are no talks and any initiatives underway, member of the Political Bureau, Secretariat and Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of the C.C. of AKEL Toumazos Tsielepis, told Astra.

The change of the status quo in Varosha, he said, is contrary to the relevant resolutions of the UN and undermines the comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem.

Asked to comment on the steps being taken by the Foreign Minister, Toumazos Tsielepis said that they are in the correct direction, but to be effective, he said, they must be accompanied by the assumption of specific initiatives.

He also noted that the policy pursued since the Crans Montana conference has collapsed and cannot continue.

As far as the issue of the sharing of the natural gas revenues is concerned, to which the Turkish President referred to, Toumazos Tsielepis said that the Christofias-Talat convergences must be put forward, while on the issue of political equality, he said that Turkey is raising the issue of sovereign equality if political equality is not accepted.

As regards what the lawful inhabitants of Varosha will do, the member of the Political Bureau said that the possibility exists that they will be divided amongst themselves, but as he pointed out, it is up to each one to decide what he/she will do.