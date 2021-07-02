For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the median age of cases is 23 years, according to the National Surveillance Report as of 29 June, published on Friday.

It said the low vaccination coverage in the under 40s and the lack of observance of measures in areas where this age group socialises, keeps the number of cases high compare to age groups over 40 years where due to the vaccination coverage, cases remain at a rate of less than 10%. It noted that in people 70-79 years with a vaccination rate of 92%, the incidence rate is at 1.7% and at 80 and above is at 0.4%.

The aggravated epidemiological condition in younger ages is reflected in the cumulative impact of the last 14 days. For those up to 19 years of age, the cumulative impact is 445.8/100,000 and those between 20-59 years of age is 268.6/100,000. For the age groups 60-69, 70-79 and 80+ the cumulative impact is 75.1, 58.7 and 26.9/100,000 respectively.

Due to the cumulative impact, the increase in cases put Cyprus in the red category of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). There is a significant increase in Famagusta district (940.7/100,000), while apart from Paphos (112.2/100,000) all other districts have a cumulative impact which is over 200.

As of June 29th, 2021, a total of 74,589 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 378 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.5%).

In the last 14 days (16 – 29 June, 2021), 2,323 cases were diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 261.6 per 100,000 population.

The median age was 23 years; 52.8% were males (1,227), and 47.2% females (1,096).

By place of exposure, 9% (209) were imported and 91% (2.114) were locally-acquired.

As of June 30th, 2021, 62 people were still hospitalised (currently notified and among those diagnosed till June 29th). The median age of patients still hospitalised due to COVID-19 (62 including those discharged on that day) is 56 years 56.5% (35) are males, and 43.6% (27) are from Limassol district. Twenty cases (32.3%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Of 8 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till June 29th, 6 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 64 years and 6 (75%) are males. Four (50%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 90,104 RT PCR and 431,326 rapid antigen tests have been performed (10,146.8 RT PCR and 48,572.7 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

Deaths

Among cases diagnosed until 29th June 2021, 378 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until June 30th, 2021. The COVID-19 associated mortality is 42.6 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 254 men (67.2%) and 124 (32.8%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 79 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 135 (35.7%) from Limassol, 131 (34.7%) from Nicosia, 66 (17.5%) from Larnaka, 27 (7.1%) from Pafos, 15 (4%) from Famagusta, and four deaths (1%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 13 days.

Among cases diagnosed until 29th June 2021, 455 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until June 30th. The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 51.2 per 100,000 population.

Regarding hospitalisation and intensive care unit (ICU3) admissions, in total, 5.2% (3.903) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of June 30th. The median age of hospitalised patients was 62 years. Hospitalised cases were mainly males (2,255; 57.8%).