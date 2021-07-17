We know the hot weather is on the way this weekend, so have you got your picnic essentials sorted? There is no excuse when Greek Deli 2 U has the ultimate range of tasty Cypriot products for you to enjoy with a limited time Buy One Get One Free offer!

This is your sign to complete your next order, filled with the finest Cypriot products around!

Visit www.greekdeli2u.co.uk to place your order now.

Local customers can also Click and Collect, with orders ready for same day collection from the Greek Deli 2 U warehouse in Potters Bar.

With over 600 Greek and Cypriot products to choose from, we are sure there will be something for everyone.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @greekdeli2u and subscribe to their mailing list to be the first to know about special offers and latest products.

www.greekdeli2u.co.uk