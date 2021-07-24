The Evangelou brothers have finally fully opened their gym

Since 17th May, indoor group exercise classes have been permitted in the UK – with The Fit Factory having been open since 12th April for childrens’ classes and open gym sessions. The gym also sports a coffee shop, which has been up and running from earlier this year. The space is unrecognisable from it’s previous dry cleaners unit, which has been fitted with eight punch bags, weights and other top of the range exercise equipment, while the front seating area serves coffees, health teas, delicious smoothies and wholesome snacks.

Chris and Andreas Evangelou both became International Masters champions (digital version – link to http://www.parikiaki.com/2014/12/message-from-the-evangelou-brothers/) at the height of their professional boxing careers back in 2014. Having fought over 80 fights between them, the Evangelous have the perfect experience and knowledge to share with adults and children alike.

Former undefeated pro boxer Andreas said: “I have worked in a lot of youth clubs but many of them have closed in recent years – what after-school activities are there for kids now? There is not a lot going on in Cockfosters and Oakwood. We are really happy that we can offer Junior and Teen boxing classes after school and on weekends. Boxing is an amazing sport that teaches discipline and instills confidence”.

Former pro boxer, now actor Chris, was happy to take some time out of his acting career to build The Fit Factory. Chris said: “When all film production closed down last year, due to Covid, I was able to give 100% of my time and energy to building the gym.”

Chris just came off working on Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, where he plays the role of Primetime opposite Colin Farrell. Chris has also just finished filming for Devils season 2 on Sky Atlantic.

After having to delay the opening when the UK went back into lockdown at the end of 2020, and overcoming the economic challenges presented by the pandemic, it’s great to see all Andreas and Chris’ hard work and passion coming to fruition.

The Evangelou brothers have shown that they are fighters in and out of the ring. We wish them the best of luck.

The Fit Factory is open 7 days a week, offering Personal Training and over 40 classes. From junior, teen and adult boxing classes, to women’s only Sculpt classes and specialist classes such as kettlebell, HIIT and Zumba – there truly is something for everyone!

There is currently a great offer on for the 10 class package, which is only £100 (£10 per class).

Their introductory membership offers are expiring soon, so make sure you check them out and have a trial class for free before it’s too late.

www.thefitfactory.co.uk

The Fit Factory

