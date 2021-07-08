The EU has sent “very clear messages” to Turkey, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on Thursday, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus reportedly to make announcements with regard to the re-opening of Varosha, the part of Famagusta fenced-off since the 1974 Turkish invasion.



“I want to repeat that we will never ever accept a two-state solution, we are firm on that and very united and this is what Cyprus can expect,” von der Leyen said replying to a question during a joint press conference with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the approval of the Cyprus National Recovery and Resilience Plan.



As she said, “the most precious part is unity in the EU and the knowledge that we all 26 member-states at the European level are standing by your side.”



Recalling last month EU Summit’s conclusions, von der Leyen said “this was very effective in the last month it sends very clear messages.”



“Our neighbours have interest in good bilateral relations, if this is case – and we are also interested in good bilateral relations – I want our neighbours to know that if they speak to one of our member-states, like for example Cyprus, in whatever tone, they speak to the EU,” the Commission President stressed, adding that “we are united on that we stand by your side and I have been clear on that too in my phone call with President Erdogan, so rest assured that you have the backing of the whole EU.”



Furthermore, responding to a question on possible additional support to Cyprus which is facing increased migration flows, including from Turkey, von der Leyen acknowledged the “difficult matter” facing Cyprus, noting that this issue has four aspects, namely support by Frontex and the second the provision of more support by the Asylum Agency for faster procedures.



Turning to the issues of migrant relocation and re-admissions, von der Leyen said the former is on the table as an issue of internal European management issue, but also vis a vis Turkey.



“Here we are in the process of negotiating a new agreement and of course it includes the fact that re admission has to be within this package,” she added.



Concluding von der Leyen said “we agree that we will look in to further possibilities to supporting Cyprus and this difficult mater also when financial means are concerned.”