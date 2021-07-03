The stamp duty holiday was introduced by the government in July 2020 to boost the property market by helping buyers to purchase homes and get on the property ladder.

Since it was introduced buyers haven’t paid stamp duty on the first £500,000 of their purchase price. Now that it has ended from 1 July, stamp duty will kick in above £250,000 until 30 September. On 1 October 2021, rates are due to return to normal, that means the point you start paying stamp duty will revert back to £125,001. Nationwide building society reported that UK house prices rose 13.4% in the year to June which was the fastest pace since November 2004.

The Stamp Duty Holiday, as well as demand for more spacious properties and homes with outdoor space, which was fueled by lockdown, has helped the property market boom through a very challenging year.

With the summer underway, gardens and outside space remain priorities on buyer wish lists. Nearly two-thirds of residents wouldn’t buy a property in 2021 without outside space. Gardens are currently the most sought after property feature for buyers.

Following the UK’s first lockdown a year ago, 67% of buyers and 64% of renters said a garden was more important (Property Academy, 2020) and there is no sign of this trend waning. Access to outside space was the top predictor of our level of comfort in our homes during the pandemic with gardening also known to have a positive impact on wellbeing and mental health.

George Sifonios Managing Director at David Astburys said, “The recent First Homes scheme and the Stamp Duty Holiday has given many first-time buyers the opportunity to get a foot on the property ladder. As a result, the past four months have been consistently busy for our Sales team, with many clients eager to complete before the end of June.

“We were happy to have helped navigate our clients through this stressful time, and the number of completions this month was 45% higher than year to date. We expect to see a similar level of activity as we go through the summer and buyers rush to take advantage of the lower threshold.”